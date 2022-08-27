Filipino entrepreneurs take center stage in Washington trade show

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Seattle, Washington rolled out the red carpet for the 2022 International Trade And Business Development Bi-Annual Conference hosted by the Federation of Philippine American Chambers of Commerce of the Pacific Northwest.

Delegates from across the US flocked to this year’s trade show to network, reconnect, and build new business opportunities for Filipino entrepreneurs and businesses.

"We Filipinos are very good in terms of values. That's why we excel in any kind of business or we even thrive in any kind of work. We just don't have a strong core value, but we are resilient... But it's also important for Filipinos to know that we have to go beyond that," Filipino Canadian entrepreneur Pidoy Pacis said.

Among those who attended the event is the Philippine Consul General in San Francisco, Neil Ferrer. He expressed optimism about the Philippine economy, as well as the economic team of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Definitely we're there. Notwithstanding the pandemic, we registered very solid economic performance in the first half of the year and we expect to sustain that in the coming year. And we have a strong fundamental to back that up," Ferrer noted.

This year’s executive guest speakers included ABS-CBN Global COO Aldrin Cerrado.

"ABS-CBN has never left... We will try to be stronger than before and definitely bring the Filipino talent in the centerstage of the international entertainment scene," Cerrado said.

Meanwhile, the the Federation of Philippine American Chambers of Commerce is hopeful that the three-day international trade and business development conference will entice more members to join next year’s convention and conferences in Houston, Texas.