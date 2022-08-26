Another Filipina became the victim of an unprovoked attack in New York City last Wednesday.



The New York Police Department (NYPD) is asking for the public's assistance to identify a woman — wearing white in the surveillance video — who assaulted a 74-year-old Filipina who was just walking in front of 485 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

In an email, NYPD told ABS-CBN News that on August 24, at about 11 a.m., an unknown Black woman punched the elderly Filipina in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.



The attacker fled the scene on foot.



Emergency medical service responded and transported the victim to NYU Langone hospital in stable condition, according to NYPD.

After the incident, the Philippine Consul General in New York sent out an advisory warning Filipinos living or visiting New York City to remain vigilant after the incident.



It advised Filipinos in the area to exercise necessary precautions when walking the streets or taking the subways.



Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NYPD's crime stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-tips (8477).



