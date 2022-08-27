More than 70 private schools in Western Visayas have shut down as the new school year began this week, based on data released by the Department of Education's (DepEd) regional office on Saturday.

A low number of enrollees and financial constraints were among the factors for the closures, according to authorities.

Of the 76 schools, 59 private schools closed down temporarily while 17 closed permanently, Hernani Escullar, Regional Information Officer of DepEd Western Visayas said.

The breakdown of schools per Local Government Unit (LGU) is as follows:

Iloilo province — 10

Iloilo City — 1

Passi City — 3

Guimaras — 9

Aklan — 6

Antique — 9

Capiz — 7

Bacolod City — 6

Bago City — 1

Cadiz City — 1

Negros Occidental — 7

Sagay City — 2

Silay City — 9

Kabankakan City — 1

San Carlos City — 4

DepEd-Western Visayas said public schools were ready to accept students from the closed schools.

In-person classes in schools across the country started last week, after implementing blended learning methods due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions, however, paralyzed operations of some small schools. – Report from Rolen Escaniel