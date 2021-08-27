MANILA - Several senators on Friday criticized President Rodrigo Duterte for his lack of respect for a co-equal branch, after the chief executive said in a televised address that the public should not believe Congressional investigations.

Days after the Senate began looking into the Department of Health's (DOH) questionable expenditures, Duterte said these inquiries lead to nowhere since it is all bluster.

"Mr. President, konting respeto naman po. Huwag naman ho tayo magsasalita sa co-equal branch of government na hindi ginagawa ang trabaho nila," Gordon, who heads the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said during the opening of the panel's third hearing involving the DOH's expenses.

(Have some respect, Mr. President. Don't speak against a co-equal branch as if we are not doing our job.)

"Wag naman po ninyo sasabihin na wag makinig at walang nangyayari," he said.

(Don't tell the people not to listen to us because it doesn't lead to anything.)

Gordon enumerated lapses in Duterte's administration that were investigated by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, saying it is the executive branch's job to file cases and go after those tagged in anomalies raised in Congressional probes.

Under the law, the legislative branch can only investigate in aid of legislation, and file recommendations to executive agencies based on the findings of its public hearings.

"Hindi ako nagagalit dito. Sinasabi ko lang na hindi kami dapat maging punching bag sa Senado," he said.

(I am not mad. I am just saying that the Senate should not be treated like a punching bag.)

"Kung hindi ko ginawa trabaho ko masama ako? Kapag ginawa ko ang trabaho ko, mas masama ako? Excuse me po. I'd rather na murahin ako ng tao dahil ginawa ko ang trabaho ko, rather than murahin ako ng tao dahil hindi ko ginawa ang trabaho ko."

(You tell me I'm bad if I'm not doing my job? But you tell me I'm worse when I do my job? Excuse me. I'd rather be cursed for doing my job than be cursed for not doing my job.)

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said that in several instances, the Ombudsman "usually relies on Senate investigations and reports for their preliminary investigations."

"Most of his (Duterte's) appointed officers have now pending cases and were removed because of the Senate investigation," he said in a statement.

Senators Joel Villanueva and Risa Hontiveros also slammed Duterte for casting doubt on the legislative branch's functions.

"Probes are not hobbies that we pursue, but a constitutional duty we perform. It is a role assigned to us by the people and not something we do on a whim," Villanueva said in a statement.

"Napakaraming naitutulong ng mga hearing sa Senado, pero yung pagdadabog nya tuwing hatinggabi, walang ambag kundi bangungot," Hontiveros said.

(Senate investigations have contributed so much, but the President's midnight rants do nothing but give us nightmares.)

Duterte's rants against the Senate, which is currently been investigating the DOH, is the latest in the President's attempts to defend Health Secretary Francisco Duque III against allegations of corruption.

The allegations against Duque resurfaced earlier this month after the Commission on Audit's initial findings showed that the DOH incurred P67-billion worth of deficiencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duterte dismissed the findings as untrue, and even criticized the constitutional body for doing its job.



Last year, several senators signed a resolution calling for Duque's resignation over his alleged negligence and slow actions to address the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

During his last State of the Nation Address, Duterte called Duque a "hero" of the pandemic, and recently said that he would only let go of the DOH secretary if he voluntarily resigns from his post.

