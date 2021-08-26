'Puro postura lang': Duterte tells public not to believe graft investigations

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday lashed out again at critics of his administration, as he defended his Cabinet from corruption allegations.

According to Duterte, the public should believe him and his Cabinet secretaries when they say there is no corruption in the government.

"'Wag ho kayong maniwala diyan sa mga imbestigasyon-imbestigasyon. Kita naman ninyo walang nangyayari. Puro lang 'we will investigate' investigate. Pagkatapos niyan...It begins with a bluster," he said in a taped public address aired late Thursday.

(Do not believe those investigations. You see, nothing happens. It's just 'we will investigate' then after that...It begins with a bluster.)

"Sabi ko sa inyo, mga kababayan ko, nagsasabi kami dito ng totoo. At malaman ninyo nang malaman kung kami ay nagkakamali. Hindi natatago 'yan," Duterte added.

(I told you, my countrymen, we are telling the truth here. You will know if we do something wrong. You cannot hide that.)

Duterte also claimed that he will be the last person to lie to the public.

"Ako, presidente ninyo, you trusted me, you voted for me so that I will be the last person, ako ang huling tao na manloko sa inyo. At puwede ninyo ako, 'pag hindi na ako presidente, patayin ninyo ako kung ako ay nagkamali o nagsisinungaling," he said.

(I am your president, you trusted me, you voted for me so that I will be the last person to lie to you. And you can, when I'm no longer president, kill me if I lie or if I do something wrong.)

The President likewise blasted critics who keep on investigating corruption allegations but who do not recommend changes or file charges.

"Ang importante, you will know where your money went. At saka malaman ninyo kung ano ang totoo sa issue. Kung pakinggan mo mga ibang senador diyan, mayroon talagang masabi. After an investigation, one or two or three days, a few hearings, wala na. Walang rekomendasyon, walang dinemanda, walang napreso. Puro postura lang, kuwestiyon-kuwestiyon," Duterte said.

(What's important is to know where your money went, and that you know what's the truth behind the issue. If you listen to the other senators, they always have something to say. After an investigation, one or two or three days, a few hearings, nothing. No recommendations, no lawsuits, no one goes to jail. It's all just posturing, questioning.)

This is the second time this week that Duterte addressed the nation to talk about corruption allegations hounding his administration, the most recent of which is the Commission on Audit (COA) report that drew questions on how the Department of Health used over P67 billion in COVID-19 funds.

On Tuesday, Duterte defended embattled Health Secretary Francisco Duque III amid the controversies, adding he will neither fire the latter nor ask him to resign because he did nothing wrong.

The President, however, said he will accept Duque's resignation should he do so "voluntarily".

Just last week, Duterte told the members of his Cabinet to just follow his orders and ignore COA reports.