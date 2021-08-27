Home  >  News

Spanish man tagged in abuse of same Pinay teen in US diplomat's case— PNP

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2021 05:27 PM


MANILA— The Filipino girl allegedly victimized by a US diplomat was also sexually abused by another foreign national, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday, adding the Spanish suspect is now under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration (BI). 

The PNP- Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-WCPC) said they have been working on the case involving US diplomat Dean Edward Cheves since February 2021.

Cheves, 61, was accused of engaging in illicit sexual activity with a 16-year-old Filipina during his stint at the US Embassy in Manila last year.

According to the PNP-WCPC, the Pinay teen in the Cheves case was also sexually abused by a 30-year old Spanish man, based on digital forensic examination they conducted on the victim's phone.

The Spanish man is now under the custody of BI. A Taguig City court last Aug. 10 issued a hold departure order against the foreigner.

Meanwhile, Cheves was arrested in the US last July. 

A federal jury in Florida last August indicted Cheves for engaging in illicit sexual conduct and possession of child pornography. 

But prior to this, PNP-WCPC said that as early as March, they have already filed child abuse and child pornography complaints against Cheves.

The Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 109 issued on Aug. 23 a warrant of arrest against Cheves.

