Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) chief Greco Belgica appears before a Senate hearing on Aug. 11, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA — The head of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) on Friday disclosed he was battling COVID-19.

“Nakakalungkot na sa kabila ng ating pag-iingat ay tinamaan pa rin ako ng COVID-19,” PACC Chairman Greco Belgica said in a Facebook post.

“Tunay ngang hindi biro ang sakit na ito at talagang mapanganib,” he added.

(It is sad that despite all precautions, I was still hit with COVID-19. This disease is truly not a joke and indeed dangerous.)

The 43-year-old official did not immediately give other details about his condition and whether or not he has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Instead, he said, “Positibo man tayo sa sakit ay positibo pa rin nating haharapin ang mga hamon ng aking sinumpaang tungkulin na labanan ang katiwalaan sa gobyerno.”

“Humihingi ako ng dasal para sa aking paggaling at dasal para sa kaligtasan ng lahat,” added the official.

(While we may be positive for this disease, we are positive, too, in facing the challenges of my sworn duty to fight corruption in government. I ask for prayers for my recovery and the safety of all.)

Several administration official have earlier contracted and recovered from COVID-19, including Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Presidential Communications Operations Office chief Martin Andanar, Education Secretary Briones, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.



The Philippines is battling a spike in coronavirus infections linked to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. The health department has logged some 1.89 million coronavirus cases and 32,000 deaths.

