Screengrab from video from the Philippine Genome Center website

MANILA— The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said the national government has approved a P295.7-million budget to build genome centers in Visayas and Mindanao capable of detecting COVID-19 variants.

The expansion project will help sequence more COVID-19 samples from Visayas and Mindanao to determine the variants of concern present in these areas, DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

"Dahil sa challenges sa logistics, nahihirapan ang ating regional offices na magpadala ng samples dito sa Maynila," she said.

(Our regional offices are having a hard time sending samples here in Manila due to challenges in logistics.)

The University of the Philippines' Philippine Genome Center is the only lab currently capable of genome sequencing for virus variant detection and can only sequence 750 samples per week.

"By strengthening the country’s biosurveillance capacity, we hope to prevent future outbreaks of diseases in the Philippines," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a statement.

The Philippines needs to "strengthen the country’s capabilities in emerging technologies which include GNR- Genomics, Nanotechnology and Robotics - which will bring about country readiness in frontier technologies," said Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña.

The DOH earlier said the more contagious Delta variant has been detected in all regions except the Bangsamoro as officials are having a hard time collecting samples from the area.

The DOH has yet to announce when the genome centers in Visayas and Mindanao would be ready.

The Philippines is currently grappling with another surge in COVID-19 infections, reaching new record highs this month with the spread of the Delta variant.

