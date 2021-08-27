MANILA (UPDATED)- A member of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Friday wants the Ombudsman to look into the P8.68 billion worth of COVID-19 related contracts the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) awarded to a pharmaceutical firm.

During the hearing, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said former Budget Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao did not exercise prudence when they closed a deal with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation which has no "track record."

Pharmally was able to get P8.68-billion worth of contracts despite only having a paid up capital of P625,000, according to the lawmaker.

"It was awarded contracts in billions of pesos... Mr. Lao admitted he did not exercise diligence in looking at the very simple fact: articles of incorporation, paid up capital... and yet the awards for these supplies amounting to over P8 billion," Drilon explained.

"Under these circumstances, Atty. Lao should be made liable for anti-graft, for entering into contracts which are grossly prejudicial to the interest of the government and failed, on his own admission, to exercise the necessary prudence in order to prevent these totally disadvantageous contract."

The senators earlier found out that Pharmally used fake addresses in its registration documents, something that Lao failed to check.

Lao admitted the mistake.

He said that the DBM did not have a copy of Pharmally's general information sheet so they did not have an idea about the said bogus addresses.

Lao also admitted that DBM's procurement service (PS-DBM) under his leadership last year "failed to check on the articles of incorporation" of the company in question.

Drilon said these are grounds for Lao to be investigated before the Ombudsman.

"He admitted that he did not exercise the diligence needed and I think this warrants an investigation by the Ombudsman for possible prosecution in anti-graft," he explained.

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Richard Gordon agreed with Drilon, and noted the "compelling" facts that the panel gathered on the matter.

The hearing also found "glaring irregularities and inconsistencies," he said.

"I agree with you... Ngayon nakikita natin na 'di na makita yung mga tao na yan, nagtatago lahat. Kaya dapat talaga imbestigahan," Gordon said.

(We can no longer chase them because they are hiding.)

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson meanwhile said there was either collusion or lack of diligence by Lao in closing a deal with the firm in question.

"I don’t know what to believe. Being the head of the PS-DBM, a trained and experienced procuring entity of government, yet not even detecting a fake address by the incorporators, I wonder how they were able to award the procurement of billions of pesos of items," Lacson said.

"You are dealing with billions of pesos worth of public funds... Your explanation will fail even an ordinary layman. We cannot accept that."

Gordon said the Senate would transmit the committee's reports and findings to the Ombudsman, the Sandiganbayan, and the Department of Justice "so they could take the necessary action."

"Most of the time, they do because we try to do a good job here, at least," he said.

