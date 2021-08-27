No Filipino casualties in Kabul airport blasts: DFA

A screen grab shows an emergency vehicle as people arrive at a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021. Reuters

MANILA—There were no Filipino casualties in Thursday's suicide bombings at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, according to initial reports from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"Preliminary information from Philippine Ambassador Daniel Espiritu, who is based in Islamabad, Pakistan, indicates that there were no Filipino casualties at the suicide bombings at Kabul airport yesterday," the DFA said in a statement.

Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport in a suicide bomb attack, killing scores of civilians and at least 13 US troops, disrupting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee.

Kabul health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians were killed. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport. At least 2 blasts rocked the area, witnesses said.

Islamic State said one of its suicide bombers targeted "translators and collaborators with the American army". US officials also blamed the group.

The American casualties, which increased to 13 from 12 later on Thursday according to US officials, were believed to be the most US troops killed in Afghanistan in a single incident since 30 personnel died when a helicopter was shot down in August 2011.

The attack was carried out as US forces raced to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, after President Joe Biden said the United States had long ago achieved its original rationale for invading the country in 2001: to root out al Qaeda militants and prevent a repeat of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

—With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News and Reuters

