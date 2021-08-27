ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Over a hundred personnel of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, including its chief, have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said Friday.

Work, however, continues at the agency which has a crucial role in disaster response.

“Tuloy pa rin 'yung trabaho, may mga meetings pa din kami ngayong araw. A lot of them are participated in by people who are under quarantine, kasi asymptomatic naman kaming lahat, fully vaccinated. 'Yung mga may mild symptoms lang na naka-encounter ay 'yung may sipon lang at nananakit ang lalamunan,” NDRRMC's Public Affairs Director Mark Cashean Timbal said in an online interview on Friday morning.

(Work continues, we have meetings today, A lot of them are participated in by people who are under quarantine because all of us are asymptomatic, fully vaccinated. Those with mild symptoms have

experienced colds and sore throat.)

Timbal, who is also the NDRRMC's spokesman, had a swab test on Thursday and received a negative result early morning Friday.

But NDRRMC Executive Director Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad tested positive and is in quarantine.

“He’s experiencing mild symptoms, sinisipon daw siya. But he’s doing well,” said Timbal.

As of posting, 116 employees and officials of the disaster agency have tested positive for COVID-19. Timbal said this may increase as they are still consolidating numbers.

He said most of the 380-strong Civil Defense staff are on work-from-home arrangement, with 30 percent or an equivalent of 114 people only working on-site, in compliance with rules of the Civil Service Commission.

But Timbal said during contact tracing, many feared that the exposure of other employees maybe during shift transitions. This prompted them to expand the RT-PCR test to 218 people.

"Ang iniisip din namin yung mga papeles na posibleng nandun sa papel naki-ride-on 'yung virus. At habang nagpipirmahan ng mga dokumento, kahit walang contact 'yung mga tao, sa dokumento na-expose,” said Timbal.

(We're also thinking that maybe the virus was transmitted even without direct contact but through documents for signing. Maybe the documents were exposed to the virus.)

Timbal said they took extra measures by disinfecting documents using UV light.

He said the NDRRMC is now exploring the possibility of more paperless transactions to minimize infection.

The agency's central office building in Quezon City is on lockdown and has been disinfected. Only a few personnel are allowed inside.

"But the Operations Center still remains in full operation, full functionality," said Timbal.

The NDRRMC will make arrangements for the families of their COVID-positive employees to be tested next week.

