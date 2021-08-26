Manila city officials distribute cash aid to residents. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—The local government of Manila has finished the distribution of its financial aid for its residents.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the city government said it has distributed a total of P1,523,280,000 worth of financial aid to about 380,820 families, as of Thursday.

Besides low-income families in its six districts, Manila also distributed aid to 10,256 families in the transport group and 1,346 families belonging to the vulnerable sector.

Each family received P4,000 cash aid, according to Manila Department of Social Welfare director Re Fugoso.

The funds were sourced from national government upon the reimposition of the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region from August 6 to August 20.

