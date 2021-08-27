Home  >  News

Magnitude 5.7 quake rattles Sarangani, Davao Occidental

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2021 08:26 PM

Photo from Phivolcs 
Photo from Phivolcs 

MANILA - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Sarangani in Davao Occidental on Friday at 6:22 p.m., state seismologists said. 

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 33 kilometers, according to Phivolcs. 

The tremor happened 19 kilometers northwest of Sarangani town and is expected to cause aftershocks.

Damage to infrastructures is unlikely, Phivolcs said.

A "moderately strong" shaking at Intensity IV was felt in Glan, Alabel, Kiamba, Maasim, Malapatan and Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Malita, and
Sarangani, Davao Occidental; Polomolok, South Cotabato. 

A "weak" tremor at Intensity III was experienced in Banga, Koronadal City, Lake Sebu, Tampakan and Tupi, South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Kalamansig and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat. 

A "slightly felt" Intensity II was felt in Davao City; Norala, Santo Niño, Surallah and Tantangan, T'boli, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City, Kabacan and Makilala, Cotabato; Isulan and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat; Digos City, Matanao and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur. 

Meanwhile, a "scarcely perceptible" Intensity I was felt in Zamboanga City; Lambayong and Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat; and M'lang, Cotabato. 

The following instrumental intensities were recorded:

  • Intensity IV - General Santos City; Malungon and Kiamba, Sarangani
  • Intensity III - Kidapawan City; Koronadal City
  • Intensity II - Davao City
  • Intensity I - Zamboanga City

WATCH

Watch more on iWantTFC


 

Read More:  lindol   lindolPH   Phivolcs   Sarangani quake   Davao Occidental quake   earthquake  