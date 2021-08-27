Magnitude 5.7 quake rattles Sarangani, Davao Occidental

Photo from Phivolcs

MANILA - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Sarangani in Davao Occidental on Friday at 6:22 p.m., state seismologists said.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 33 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor happened 19 kilometers northwest of Sarangani town and is expected to cause aftershocks.

Damage to infrastructures is unlikely, Phivolcs said.

A "moderately strong" shaking at Intensity IV was felt in Glan, Alabel, Kiamba, Maasim, Malapatan and Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Malita, and

Sarangani, Davao Occidental; Polomolok, South Cotabato.

A "weak" tremor at Intensity III was experienced in Banga, Koronadal City, Lake Sebu, Tampakan and Tupi, South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Kalamansig and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

A "slightly felt" Intensity II was felt in Davao City; Norala, Santo Niño, Surallah and Tantangan, T'boli, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City, Kabacan and Makilala, Cotabato; Isulan and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat; Digos City, Matanao and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Meanwhile, a "scarcely perceptible" Intensity I was felt in Zamboanga City; Lambayong and Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat; and M'lang, Cotabato.

The following instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensity IV - General Santos City; Malungon and Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity III - Kidapawan City; Koronadal City

Intensity II - Davao City

Intensity I - Zamboanga City

WATCH

Watch more on iWantTFC



