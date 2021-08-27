Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Parañaque City on July 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The government task force on COVID-19 said on Friday it has approved an online platform for the health pass of international travelers.

"The OneHealthPass is an online platform that aims to promote the convenient and seamless movement of international travelers from departure from the country of origin to arrival at the local government unit of destination," said task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"The use of the OneHealthPass shall start September 1, 2021 and for the duration of the state of national public health emergency," he said in a statement.

Fully vaccinated travelers who had no close contact with COVID-19 patients can undergo a shorter 7-day quarantine, instead of 14 days, upon arriving to the country.

The Philippines is battling a spike in coronavirus infections linked to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. The health department has logged some 1.9 million coronavirus cases and 32,000 deaths.