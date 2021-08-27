MANILA - A French national on board his yacht was rescued after being stranded at sea for 20 days, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

In a Facebook post, the PCG said French national Peter Niklaus was rescued on board his yacht in waters off Sulu Sea on Thursday.

French man Peter Niklaus boards the Philippine Coast Guard Vessel after being rescued in waters off Sulu Sea. Photo courtesy of BRP Bagacay

Niklaus encountered engine trouble on his way to Puerto Princesa, Palawan from Tambobo Bay in Siaton, Negros Oriental on Aug. 6.

He failed to reach the nearest port for assistance as he ran out of fuel. The bad weather also caused the yacht to drift further until it reached Sulu Sea.

Peter Niklaus had been stranded at sea for 20 days after his yacht encountered engine trouble and drifted to the vicinity of Sulu Sea where coast guard personnel rescued him on August 26,2021. Photo courtesy of BRP Bagacay

The PCG’s District Southwestern Mindanao and BRP Bagacay immediately conducted search and rescue operation on the yacht with its last recorded position in waters off Zamboanga del Norte on Aug. 16.

Reports from local fishermen also helped the coast guard determine the location of the yacht that was seen going westward to the vicinity of Tubbataha Reef. Eventually coast guard personnel was able to establish contact with the boat captain.

The Philippine Coast Guard tows the distressed yacht of French man Peter Niklaus to Zamboanga City Pier for further assistance. Photo courtesy of BRP Bagacay

The boat captain was in good physical condition and his yacht was towed to the Zamboanga City Pier for further assistance and proper disposition of the bureaus of quarantine and immigration.

The fully vaccinated boat captain was requested to serve mandatory quarantine in an isolation facility as precautionary measure against COVID-19.