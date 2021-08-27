MANILA - A French national on board his yacht was rescued after being stranded at sea for 20 days, the Philippine Coast Guard said.
In a Facebook post, the PCG said French national Peter Niklaus was rescued on board his yacht in waters off Sulu Sea on Thursday.
Niklaus encountered engine trouble on his way to Puerto Princesa, Palawan from Tambobo Bay in Siaton, Negros Oriental on Aug. 6.
He failed to reach the nearest port for assistance as he ran out of fuel. The bad weather also caused the yacht to drift further until it reached Sulu Sea.
The PCG’s District Southwestern Mindanao and BRP Bagacay immediately conducted search and rescue operation on the yacht with its last recorded position in waters off Zamboanga del Norte on Aug. 16.
Reports from local fishermen also helped the coast guard determine the location of the yacht that was seen going westward to the vicinity of Tubbataha Reef. Eventually coast guard personnel was able to establish contact with the boat captain.
The boat captain was in good physical condition and his yacht was towed to the Zamboanga City Pier for further assistance and proper disposition of the bureaus of quarantine and immigration.
The fully vaccinated boat captain was requested to serve mandatory quarantine in an isolation facility as precautionary measure against COVID-19.
