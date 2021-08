9 tiklo sa pagkulong umano sa Chinese sa Parañaque

MAYNILA—Nasa kustodiya ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group sa National Capital Region (CIDG NCR) ang 8 lalaking Chinese at isang Pilipina matapos sila arestuhin sa operasyon ng NCR regional field unit sa Parañaque City Huwebes ng gabi.

Using its GPS, police also recovered a rented pickup truck which was taken from the victim to force him to pay his debt. The other suspects were caught at the house where the victim was allegedly kept for a day.



