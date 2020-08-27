TINGNAN: Pares ng 'Hanjing Laut' otter, 3 pup, namataan sa bihirang pagkakataon sa Tawi-Tawi



MAYNILA — Namataan sa pambihirang pagkakataon ang pares ng otter kasama ang 3 bagong pup nito sa Taganak island sa Tawi-tawi nitong nakaraang linggo, ayon sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources office sa Zamboanga Peninsula.

Ayon kay executive director Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez, nakakuha sila ng ulat mula kay Turtle Islands Wildlife Sanctuary (TIWS) Protected Area Superintendent Minda Bairula na nakita ng mga residente ang mga hayop sa lugar.

“The report narrated that it was on July 31 that a resident living near the shoreline reported to their office that she heard sounds of newly-born animals coming from the den of the otters,” sinabi ng ahensya sa pahayag.

“On August 17 a Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) staff spotted the baby otters coming out from the den. With the help of personnel from the Philippine National Police Taganak Municipal Station, they were able to video-document the parent otters and the pups playing along the shoreline,” dagdag pa nila.

Sinabi ni Rodriguez na kasalukuyang nagtutulungan ang mga awtoridad para mapag-aralan ang sitwasyon. Aniya, may kahirapan sa pagpapadala ng mga eskperto sa lugar dahil sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I have also instructed [Protected Area Superintendent] Bairula, who is on site, to record the biology, habits and behavior of the otters and continue coordinating with our office as we are also consulting with experts from the Biodiversity Management Bureau and the International Union on the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Otter Specialist Group” she said.

Sinisigurado naman ng ahensya na ligtas ang mga otter sa naturang lugar.

“DENR, through PAMO, regularly conducts information campaigns among the residents to help take care of the otters and avoid close contact during this maternity period as the parent otters get very protective of their pups,” sinabi ng ahensya.

Ang Taganak Island ay bahagi ng Turtle Islands Wildlife Sanctuary, ang pinakamalaking marine turtle sanctuary sa Southeast Asia at isang protected area sa ilalim ng Republic Act 11038 (Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Law), ayon sa DENR.

Ayon kay Rodriguez, bihirang makita ang mga hayop na mas kilala bilang “Hanjing Laut,” sa lugar. Ang mga ito ay orihinal na mula sa Malaysia at Indonesia.

“Studies indicate that smooth-coated otters are originally from Malaysia and Indonesia and it is just surprising to know that they have now reached Taganak Island”, sinabi ni Rodriguez sa isang pahayag.

Una nang namataan ang dalawang otter sa probinsya noong Mayo 15 hanggang 22.