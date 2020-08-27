Quezon City coronavirus cases now at 10,736 with over 300 new infections

MANILA - Quezon City recorded 332 more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Thursday, bringing the total to 10,736.

In its latest bulletin, the city government said 701 more people recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 8,142.

Quezon City's death toll went up to 416, with 11 new deaths recorded.

Of the total number of cases, 2,178 are still active.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 2,362, followed by District 1 with 1,832 cases and District 6 with 1,759 cases.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has a total of 205,581 COVID-19 cases. The tally includes 3,234 deaths, 133,990 recoveries, and 68,357 active cases.