PH logs 3,249 add’l COVID-19 cases; total at 205,581

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 3,249 additional COVID-19 cases or a total of 205,581 confirmed cases in the Philippines.

The additional cases, which are from 98 out of 110 laboratories, mainly came from the National Capital Region (1,584 cases), while the rest are from Cavite (147), Laguna (143), Negros Occidental (140), and Batangas (123). This is the 3rd day that Negros Occidental is included in the Top 5 areas with additional COVID-19 cases.

Majority of the additional cases are relatively recent, with 80% occurring in the last 2 weeks. Almost half or 45% of those are from NCR, 20% are from Region 4A, and 10% involve repatriated overseas Filipinos.

The DOH also reported 566 additional recovered patients, or 133,990 total recoveries.

There were also 97 new COVID-related deaths, or 3,234 total fatalities.

Forty of the additional deaths are from this month, 51 were from July, 5 from June and 1 from April. More than half are from the NCR.

The active cases or those still infected with COVID-19 are 68,357. Majority are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

A total of 29 duplicate cases were removed from the previous tally, including 12 that were tagged as recovered.

“Moreover, there were twenty-four (24) cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were deaths,” the DOH said.

Since June, the DOH has removed more than 4,000 duplicate cases due to erroneous entries by laboratories or local government units.

The Philippines continues to log thousands of new COVID-19 cases a day, with the highest (6,880) recorded last Aug. 10. This, after the country gradually eased quarantine measures and opened up the economy.

This month, it has breached the 100,000- and 200,000-marks in its cumulative tally of coronavirus infections, and replaced Indonesia as having the most number of cases among Southeast Asian nations. In late July, the country's total confirmed cases also surpassed those of mainland China where the outbreak originated.

The UP OCTA Research Group estimates that total COVID-19 cases may go up to 220,000 to 230,000 by the end of August.

It also said that the epidemic curve might finally flatten by the end of the month or next month. Although, it noted that it might take 1 or 2 more months before the number of cases becomes “very manageable.”

The DOH said it is hard to tell if the COVID situation in the country is headed towards the researchers' projections.

It nonetheless reminded Filipinos to continue practicing minimum health standards, including wearing of face masks, regular washing of hands, and observing physical distancing.

Some 24.18 million people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 825,000 have died and almost 15.8 million have recovered.