PhilHealth names ailing exec as officer-in-charge



MANILA - The board of state insurance firm Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) on Thursday named as officer-in-charge an official who had skipped legislative inquiries on alleged corruption at the agency due to several illnesses.

Executive vice president and chief operating officer Arnel De Jesus will assume the position as President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the resignation of PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales, who is battling cancer.

De Jesus had cited heart ailments and diabetes as reasons why he could not attend Senate and House hearings.

The state insurance firm is facing fresh investigations over alleged corruption, prompting Morales and several officials to quit their post.

A Senate panel on Tuesday released findings on its PhilHealth investigation, identifying alleged members of an influential “mafia” involved in corruption at the agency and recommending criminal charges against Cabinet members from the previous administration for alleged illegal fund disbursements in 2015.

