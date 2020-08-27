Paolo Duterte confirms resignation of several legislative staff members

MANILA — Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte confirmed Thursday the resignation of his chief of staff and his other legislative personnel for reasons still unclear.

Davao City 1st District Representative and House Deputy Speaker Paolo Z. Duterte issued a short statement regarding the supposed mass resignation of his congressional staff at the House of Representatives. — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@R_G_Cruz888) August 27, 2020

The lawmaker, President Rodrigo Duterte's son, issued the statement after a news report came out claiming that a "mass resignation" took place at his office.

Prior to Duterte's confirmation, ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Yap already told reporters that he was the one who asked for the resignation of Duterte’s chief of staff Sherwin Castañeda and 6 other officers due to reports of alleged "mismanagement."

Yap said he took responsibility to seek Castañeda's resignation since he was the one who referred him to Duterte.

Meanwhile, Duterte was mum on the reason why Castañeda was asked to quit.

"For the details on why they resigned I think it would be best if Atty. Castañeda should answer that question because for me tapos na ang lahat and we parted ways na maayos," Duterte said.

The resignations happened on August 10, Duterte added.

The lawmaker said he now plans to bring some of his "trusted staff" from Davao to Manila to help run his office.

"I’m almost done filling up the vacant positions with the help of Congressman Yap’s staff. Hoping for a smooth transition and a more effective office for the constituents of the 1st district of Davao City," Duterte said.