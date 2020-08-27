Coronavirus infections among Filipinos abroad now at 10,041

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the COVID-19 climbed to 10,041 on Thursday, with 6 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,219, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,080 of those infected have recovered, while 742 have died.

The DFA reported 4 new recoveries, and no new fatality on Thursday.

This is the third consecutive day with no new coronavirus fatality among Filipinos abroad, the DFA said.

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 360 in the Asia Pacific, 364 in Europe, 2,332 in the Middle East and Africa, and 163 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 205,581 people. The tally includes 3,234 deaths, 133,990 recoveries, and 68,357 active cases.

Its first COVID-19 case, which was confirmed on Jan. 30, involved a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China, where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News