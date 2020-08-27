CHED eyes graduate school scholarships for displaced private school teachers

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Thursday it would prioritize giving graduate school scholarships for faculty members of private colleges and universities who would lose their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera said the agency was not mandated to provide financial assistance to private schools whose operations have been affected by revenue losses linked to the pandemic, but it could provide aid through scholarships to affected teachers and students.

"Ang isang gagawin ng komisyon 'yong aming mga existing scholarship program sa graduate school, ang puwedeng gawin ay i-prioritize 'yong mga mawawalan ng trabaho na mga faculty," he said in a Palace briefing.

(One thing that the commission will do is to prioritize giving graduate school scholarships to faculty members who will lose their jobs.)

"Para kung magkakaroon ng rehiring after some time, at least mas magaganda ang kanilang credentials," De Vera explained.

(So if there's a rehiring after some time, at least they have better credentials.)

De Vera said part-time teaching and non-teaching personnel in state universities and colleges are also expected to receive financial assistance under the Bayanihan to Recover as One bill, which is up for the President's signature.

The CHED earlier proposed to senators the implementation of a voucher system that would allow children of OFWs to continue studying despite the economic challenges triggered by the pandemic.