Canada warns citizens in PH on further terror attacks after Jolo blasts

The bodies of victims (C) lie on the pavement as police and military personnel cordon off a blast site in Jolo, Sulu, Aug. 24, 2020. Nickee Butlangan, AFP

MANILA - The government of Canada on Thursday warned its citizens in the Philippines of further terrorist attacks in Mindanao following the twin blasts in Jolo town, Sulu that left at least 15 dead.

The Canadian government, in an advisory, said terrorist attacks were "far more frequent" in Western Mindanao as it reminded its citizens to “be particularly vigilant during religious holidays and if attending sporting events and public celebrations.”

It added that it has a limited ability to provide consular assistance in the region.

"Clashes occur between insurgent groups and security forces. These incidents often result in deaths and property destruction. Innocent bystanders have occasionally been taken hostage," it said.

"Armed conflict between government forces and militant groups has occurred. Insurgents have kidnapped several foreigners in this region."

It reminded Canadians to follow the advice and instructions of local authorities, stop at checkpoints, monitor local media, avoid crowded places, always travel with identification, and remain indoors as much as possible.

Canada, meantime, also reminded its citizens to also wear a face shield in public transportation services, which is mandatory in the country as a precaution against COVID-19.

-- Report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News