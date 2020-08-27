After Duterte cancer remarks, Supreme Court urged again to order health diclosure

President Rodrigo Duterte gives a public statement after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in Davao City on Aug. 24, 2020. Simeon Celi, Jr, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - A lawyer is again urging the Supreme Court to order the disclosure of President Rodrigo Duterte's health, following his admission that he was at risk of cancer.

Duterte, 75, said Tuesday he was told by his doctor he could develop cancer from Barrett’s esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.



Lawyer Dino De Leon said this admission "could not have been clearer in displaying the error" of the Supreme Court when it ruled earlier that he had failed to raise a prima facie case for mandamus, which would compel Duterte to disclose his health status.

De Leon filed on Wednesday a manifestation reiterating his motion for the High Court to set oral arguments for his petition.

"Surely, it is not within the best interest of the nation for the President's health to be constantly doubted, especially when the discussion is that the President may already have cancer--a sickness that is not a laughing matter," said the petitioner.

"If the Honorable Court respects the President's declarations, it should take judicial cognizance of the same and do its solemn duty to uphold the right of the people to know the truth behind the state of the President's physical and mental health," he said.



The Supreme Court in May dismissed De Leon's petition to Duterte or his office to make public his latest medical and psychological exam results, health bulletins and other medical records.

The plea cited the President’s “incoherent, unresponsive…unintelligible rumblings” and his “drunken monologue” during his late-night press conferences as signs he may not be fit enough to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

De Leon on July 24 filed a motion for reconsideration seeking to overturn the dismissal of his petition.

Duterte has "no cancer" and "is fit and healthy for a person his age," his spokesperson Harry Roque said Wednesday.

He said the people need not worry about lack of transparency on Duterte's health "because the President himself will say what his condition is."

"But as of now, there is no serious condition," added Roque.