28 state universities, colleges used as quarantine facilities: CHED

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Thursday 28 state unviersities and colleges have been used as quarantine facilities as classes remain prohibited in campuses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since June, SUCs have offered their campuses for local governments to use as quarantine facilities, which have served nearly 20,000 locally-stranded individuals, asymptomatic patients, and suspected COVID-19 cases, said CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera.

"Tuloy-tuloy ito (use of SUCs as quarantine facilities) hanggang kailangan ng local governments iyong pasilidad ng state universities," De Vera said in a Palace briefing.

(This will continue while the local governments still need the facilities of the state universities.)

The use of campuses as quarantine facilities was allowed since in-person classes will not be conducted this year, he said.

De Vera also assured that the skeleton workforce that still physically report to these schools are safe since only parts of the campus were used as quarantine facilities.

"Sinigurado sa pagpili ng facility na ito 'yong pinakaligtas na bahagi ng pamantasan," he said.

(We ensured that the facilities chosen were in the safest areas of the university.)

Below is a list of the SUCs that have been used as quarantine facilities:

LIST OF SUCS USED AS QUARANTINE FACILITIES

De Vera added that the commission has given funds to state universities so they can continue producing face masks, face shields and disinfectants.

The financial assistance was also used to provide psychosocial assistance to students and faculty members, he said.

Many universities to start classes in August

Meanwhile, De Vera said 731 of the country's 2,400 higher education institutions (HEIs) are scheduled to start classes this August.

The CHED has implemented a "rolling opening of classes" where universities and colleges start the academic year depending on their readiness to implement remote methods of learning.

From June to July, only 20 private HEIs started their academic year, conducting mostly online classes, De Vera said.

Some 186 HEIs will open on September and October, he said.

De Vera added that the commission is continuously holding consultations with school officials in crafting guidelines for limited face-to-face classes in areas with low-risk COVID-19 transmission, which may start next year.