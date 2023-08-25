Signal no. 2 raised in Sta. Ana, Cagayan due to 'Goring'

PAGASA image

MANILA — The state weather bureau on Friday night raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 in Sta. Ana, Cagayan due to Typhoon Goring.

In an 11 p.m. advisory, PAGASA said Goring was last sighted at 205 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center with 150 kph gusts.

PAGASA also hoisted TCWS no. 1 over the following areas:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Palanan)

Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

From Friday night to Saturday evening, Goring will bring heavy rainfall to the extreme northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, the northwestern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, the northeastern portion of Isabela, Abra, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur, PAGASA said.

From Saturday evening to Sunday evening, heavy rains will also be experienced in the same areas.

PAGASA said Goring-enhanced southwest monsoon will bring gusty conditions to Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region and most of Mimaropa.

The Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, and most of Zamboanga Peninsula will also experience such conditions on Monday, the weather agency said.

Residents of affected provinces were warned that flooding and landslides are possible to occur in their areas.

"Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials," PAGASA said.

