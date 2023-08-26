President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. views the amphibious assault exercise featuring the coordinated Amphibious and Land Operation (ALON) bilateral training between the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Australian Defense Force and the United States Marine Corps at the Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales on August 25, 2023. Rolando Mailo, PNA

ZAMBALES - The Philippines and Australia have agreed to hold joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea, an Australian official said on Friday.



Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles said the joint patrols between the two countries “will happen soon.”

“We are working closely together. Doing joint sails is something that we’ve been keen to pursue now for some time. The two defense forces have been working together to make that happen and to do that in the most effective way," Marles told reporters.

"We’re really pleased with the progress of the discussions. We expect the first of those joint patrols to happen in the not too distant future,” he said.



Marles also reaffirmed Canberra’s support to Manila amid Chinese incursions in Philippine waters.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for his part, said he wanted to continue joint military drills between the Philippines and Australia.



The president said joint drills are an “important aspect in how we prepare for any eventuality.”



“This is our continuing effort to strengthen our capabilities and to have a closer working relationship with the militaries of our neighbors around the region,” Marcos said in a chance interview with reporters here.

"Considering that there have been so many events that attest to the volatility of the region, this kind of exercise, this kind of close strategic cooperation between countries around the region is extremely important.”



Marcos was in Zambales to witness Exercise Alon, the first-ever large-scale amphibious landing military exercise involving the Philippines, Australia and the United States.



Aside from the US, the Philippines also has an existing Visiting Forces of Agreement with Australia.

EXERCISE ALON



Filipino and Australian forces, backed by US Marines, on Friday conducted an amphibious landing military exercise in a simulation of retaking an island.



The scenario: the fictional country of Calabania has successfully claimed the island of Tinnia. It has begun to land forces in other nations, including the Philippines, especially in the vicinity of Zambales.



The troops’ mission was to defeat enemy forces and retake Zambales.



Troops onboard amphibious assault vehicles of the Philippine Marine Corps conducted mechanized assault and seized the beach in San Antonio town. Other troops conducted parachute insertion.



“We are very ambitious about working more closely together, about building our interoperability, with that, seeing our armed forces grow closer,” Marles said.



Assets that were used during the exercise include Australia’s HMA ships Canberra and Anzac; the Philippines’ BRP Davao del Sur; close air support from the Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft; the Australian Army M1A1 Abrams tank; two Philippine Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicles; and the US Marines’ Osprey aircraft.



After a series of airmobile, surface and ground maneuvers, the combined forces from the three countries won the battle of Zambales.



Some 560 soldiers from the Philippines, 1,200 from Australia and 120 from the US participated in Exercise Alon.



Alon is part of the Indo-Pacific Endeavor, Canberra’s flagship international engagement activity in the Southeast Asian and Indian Ocean regions.



The drills are aimed at promoting the rule of law and peace in these regions, said Marles.



“We [Philippines and Australia] are two countries with shared values that are very close and need to come closer. We want to build the habit of cooperation across the defense relationship," he said.

"Beyond that, the message we want to convey to the region and the world is that we are two countries committed to the global rules-based order,” he said.



“What we are about is peace. Peace is maintained through the protection of global rules-based order and its functionality throughout the world."