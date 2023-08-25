PAGASA hoists Signal No. 3 over parts of Cagayan, Isabela due to 'Goring'

PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATE) - State weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday raised Signal No. 3 over portions of Cagayan and Isabela, as Typhoon Goring "steadily intensified."

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Goring was last spotted 155 kilometers East Southeast of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of 185 kph.

It is moving southwestward at 10 kph.

Signal No. 3 was up in these areas:

Northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana)

Extreme eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan)

Signal No. 2, where PAGASA said winds of greater than 62 kph and up to 88 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours, was also raised over the following places:

The eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo)

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey)

The northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

The weather agency placed the following areas under Signal No. 1, where winds of 39 to 61 kph or intermittent rains may be expected in at least 36 hours:

Batanes

The rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Central portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino

The rest of Isabela

Apayao

Eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Solano, Villaverde)

Eastern portion of Ifugao (Lamut, Lagawe, Hingyon, Banaue, Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista)

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis)

Kalinga

The weather agency said the country's 7th storm this year would move "generally southward to southeastward" this weekend and was on path to become a super typhoon on Monday due to "highly favorable environment."

"The typhoon will exit its looping path and move northwestward towards the sea east of Taiwan while moving on a consistent pace," the advisory read.

"Upwelling of cooler waters due to its slow movement will limit further intensification by late Monday or early Tuesday," it added.

The following areas will experience gusty conditions on Saturday due to the enhanced southwest monsoon or the habagat:

Bataan

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Bicol Region

most of Mimaropa

