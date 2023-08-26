Marcos Jr appoints new Westmincom chief: DND

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Major General Steve Crespillo as the newest commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), the defense department said on Saturday.

Defense Spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said Crespillo is currently the vice commander of the Philippine Army, who performs oversight functions in its key policies and programs.

Crespillo was also the commander of the 501st Infantry Brigade, who Andolong said led efforts to squash rebels and armed conflict in Apayao and Cagayan.

The new Westmincom chief is a member of the Philippine Military Academy’s “Bigkis Lahi” Class of 1990.