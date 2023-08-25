Magnitude 5.0 quake hits South Cotabato, aftershocks expected

This map shows the epicenter of the magnitude 5.0 quake in South Cotabato. Phivolcs.

MANILA -- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck South Cotabato early Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor was tectonic in origin and had a depth of nine kilometers. Its epicenter was located nine kilometers southwest of the town of Surallah.

Phivolcs warned that damages and aftershocks are expected.

Intensity IV was felt in Surallah, Banga, Tampakan, Tupi, T'Boli, and the City of Koronadal in South Cotabato; in Maasim, Alabel, Glan, and Malapatan, in Sarangani, and in General Santos City.

Intensity III was felt in Lake Sebu in South Cotabato, and in Malungon in Sarangani.

Intensity II was felt in Maitum, Sarangani.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity V- Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Tupi, Banga, Polomolok, Surallah, and Santo Ñino, South Cotabato; General Santos City; Kiamba and Maasim, Sarangani

Intensity III- Alabel, Malungon, Malapatan, and Maitum, Sarangani

Intensity II- Isulan and Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Tantangan and Norala, South Cotabato; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental

Intensity I- Lebak and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

