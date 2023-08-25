Home  >  News

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits South Cotabato, aftershocks expected

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2023 07:25 AM

This map shows the epicenter of the magnitude 5.0 quake in South Cotabato. Phivolcs.
MANILA -- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck South Cotabato early Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor was tectonic in origin and had a depth of nine kilometers. Its epicenter was located nine kilometers southwest of the town of Surallah.

Phivolcs warned that damages and aftershocks are expected.

Intensity IV was felt in Surallah, Banga, Tampakan, Tupi, T'Boli, and the City of Koronadal in South Cotabato; in Maasim, Alabel, Glan, and Malapatan, in Sarangani, and in General Santos City.

Intensity III was felt in Lake Sebu in South Cotabato, and in Malungon in Sarangani.

Intensity II was felt in Maitum, Sarangani.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

