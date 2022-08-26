MANILA — The Senate is set to investigate the “abrupt closure” of Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City in order to prevent “similar instances in the future.”

Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Friday announced he has filed a resolution seeking a probe into the “abrupt, reckless, indiscriminate and unceremonious” permanent closure of CDSL.

“The sudden permanent closure of Colegio de San Lorenzo, despite the contingency measures adopted thereafter, has caused extreme prejudice, physical, psychological, and mental anguish to both the students and parents,” he said.

On Aug. 15, the school announced its permanent closure after 34 years citing alleged “financial instability and lack of financial viability brought about by the ongoing pandemic.”

“We also need to impose appropriate penalties and sanctions to those who may be held accountable for violations of applicable laws,” Tulfo said.

More details to follow.