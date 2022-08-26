Eligible residents fill out forms as they line up for their COVID-19 vaccine shots in Bangkal, Makati on Aug. 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,986 fresh COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday.

This is the 12th straight day that new infections were below 4,000, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

Metro Manila reported 872 new COVID-19 cases, Guido said.

The fresh cases raised the country's total tally to 3,869,976.

Active infections reached 31,615 while recoveries were at 3,776,802, the DOH coronavirus tracker showed.

The agency also reported 40 new deaths, the 4th straight day that fatalities hit 40, noted Guido. This brings the total number of deaths to 61,559.

The positivity rate from Aug. 21 to 25 is at 14.3 percent, Guido said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier in the day said daily COVID-19 infections in the country may reach as high as 9,000 by the end of September following the resumption of face-to-face classes.

As the country loosened coronavirus restrictions over time, Vergeire said mobility patterns had already returned to pre-pandemic levels.

She called on the public to continue to comply with the minimum public health standards and increase the country's COVID-19 vaccination rate.

At least 72.4 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.7 million have received their booster shots.