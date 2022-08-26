A child gets a complete blood count test to check for dengue fever at the Potrero Super Health Center in Malabon City on July 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Over 118,000 people have so far been infected with dengue, the Department of Health said Friday, recording a 153 percent increase in the number of cases compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the DOH, the latest figures are 153 percent higher compared to 46,761 infections recorded in the same period last year.

So far, there are 118,526 dengue cases logged from Jan. 1 to Aug. 6.

Most dengue cases were reported from Central Luzon (21,242 or 18 percent), Central Visayas (11,363 or 10 percent), and the National Capital Region (10,937 or 9 percent).

In the recent period of July 10 to Aug. 6, some 29,586 dengue cases were reported, with the following regions tallying the highest number of cases:

Central Luzon: 6,035 cases or 20 percent

Metro Manila: 4,045 cases or 14 percent

Western Visayas: 2,964 cases or 10 percent

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of DOH

Of the latest dengue cases, 64 percent were hospitalized, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said. But this is lower compared to those hospitalized in the past 4 weeks.

"Sa tingin natin, because of the efforts of our local governments, people are seeking early consultation," she said in a press briefing.

"Isa po ito sa ipinagbibilin sa ating mga kababayan na kapag tayo ay nakapagkonsulta nang mas maaga, maiiwasan natin ang pagkakaospital at pagkakaroon ng komplikasyon ng dengue," she added.

To date, some 399 dengue-related deaths or a 0.3 percent case fatality rate have been reported, the DOH said.

These deaths occurred in the following months:

January: 35

February: 31

March: 37

April: 47

May: 62

June: 74

July: 100

August: 13

The DOH urged the public and local governments to follow the 4S strategy:

S - Search and destroy breeding places

S - Secure self-protection

S - Seek early medical consultation

S - Support fogging/spraying in hot spot areas

RELATED VIDEO