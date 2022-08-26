Residents pick up aid packages from the local Department of Social Welfare and Development office in Baggao, Cagayan on August 24, 2022, a day after severe tropical storm Florita inundated parts of the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Around 3,700 individuals still remained in evacuation centers after the onslaught of "Florita" in Luzon this week, the state disaster response agency said on Friday.

In its latest monitoring, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the figure was comprised of 776 families.

These affected individuals were still in 37 evacuation centers in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Metro Manila, the report read.

The death toll still remained at 3, while those hurt because of the storm's rampage is at 4, based on NDRRMC's 8 a.m. report.

Social Welfare Spokesperson Romel Lopez said government has distributed a total of P7.2 million worth of humanitarian assistance to affected individuals.

Of this figure, he said P4.8 million came from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), P2.1 million came from local government units, while the rest came from non-government organizations and other partners.

Some P760 million quick response funds are also available in his agency's central office for those affected of Florita, while some P30 million worth of funds can be used in Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and CAR.

The agency has enough standby funds to last until the end of the year, he added.

"'Yan ang assurance sa atin ni Sec. Erwin Tulfo na ready ang DSWD para sa pagbibigay asiste o ayuda sa ating mga kababayan," he said in a public briefing.

"We have 1.7 billion na kabuuang standby funds, quick response funds, ang mayroon ang DSWD. Maaari rin tayong mag-request sa DBM na i-replenish ito (standby funds). Ang DSWD ay laging sisiguruhin na may sapat tayong pondo."

As of Thursday, Florita is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).