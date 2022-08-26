Former VP Leni Robredo meets with DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo. Photo courtesy of Tulfo



MANILA — Former Vice President Leni Robredo met with Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Friday, in a bid to seal a partnership between Angat Buhay Foundation and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

"We met with DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo today to present the programs of Angat Buhay and to explore possible areas of collaboration," Robredo said in a Facebook post.

Angat Buhay is a non-governmental organization that Robredo founded after stepping down from the second-highest position. The Angat Buhay project, which began in 2016, was among her office's key initiatives.

"We look forward to working with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in uplifting the lives of our fellow Filipinos," she added.

Tulfo said Robredo offered the help of her volunteers from the provinces, especially during calamities.

Tulfo also thanked Robredo for the quick visit.

"Salamat po sa pagdalaw at alok na tulong ng inyong mga volunteers," Tulfo said.

(Thank you for visiting us and offering the help of your volunteers.)

