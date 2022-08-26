Fil-Am Everett residents worried after shooting death of Pinay photographer

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Filipino American community in the city of Everett, 25 miles north of Seattle, Washington, was jolted by news of a home invasion last Friday that led to the shooting death of a Filipino wife and mother.

The victim is 36-year-old Irah Marcelo Sok, a Philippine-born photographer who just opened a studio in Everett.

Fil-Ams living in the area can’t make sense of this tragedy.

"I was just talking to my colleagues and staff. Some of them knew her personally and everybody feels that it was a big loss because she is a very nice person with a bright future ahead of her, with a good husband and son so everybody feels like there's no sense in what happened," Dr. Susan Tiu Javier said.

Another Everett resident Ann Ayson also lamented Irah's death, describing her as a very well established young business owner.

"We should all be proud of her success," Ayson said.

According to the Snohomish County Police, authorities were called at 3am on August 19 to come to the home of the Sok family following a shooting. Three armed men reportedly entered the home, which led to the killing of Irah. Her husband was hurt but survived the attack. Their young son was unharmed.

No one had been arrested.

The Snohomish County coroner's office concluded that Irah died from a single gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide.

Since the suspects are still at-large, Fil-Am residents here are concerned for their own safety.

"We live near the area. Now we are careful and guarded," Javier noted.

Ayson calls on the Asian American community to do their part in helping the Sok family. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family in this difficult time.

The police are also asking neighbors who may have CCTV footage that could be useful in the investigation to come forward.