DOH warns public vs 'fake news' on organ trafficking

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday warned the public against misinformation about organ trafficking, saying hospitals do not participate in such activities.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the agency received information claiming that some people were abducted for organ transplant.

"We have ethics committee review for our organ transplant process," she said in a press briefing. "Meron din tayong proseso kung saan kinakausap 'yung mga donors at iniimbestigahan maigi kung talaga sila po ay related to the patient or not."

In an earlier statement, the DOH said hospitals and other health centers and facilities continue to practice and facilitate safe and voluntary organ donations.

The agency said misinformation "sends out fear and discouragement to people to help those who are in need of organ donation and potential donors."

The DOH urged the public to be more vigilant against fraudulent messages and only trust verified information from reputable sources.

"Nakikiusap tayo sa kababayan na alam natin na critical na magkaroon ng organs para ma-transaplant sa mga kababayan na nangangailangan," Vergeire said.

"Pero itama po natin ang proseso kasi baka mas magkaroon ng harm 'yung bibigyan natin ng organs kung hindi naman po sukat para sa kanila iyong ibibigay natin na parte ng ating katawan," she added.