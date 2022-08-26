DOH mulls 'ring vaccination' vs monkeypox

Medical staff inject a dose of the monkeypox vaccine into the arm of a person, at a vaccination clinic, in Tropical Park, Miami, Florida, USA, Aug. 12, 2022. Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — To curb the spread of monkeypox, the Department of Health is considering conducting "ring vaccination" against the disease once vaccines are made available.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, this method involves inoculating a "ring" of people or those exposed to someone with monkeypox.

"Hindi ho tayo kapareho ng COVID-19 na babakunahan ang buong populasyon, ang kailangan natin talagang pangunahing bakunahan at talagang high priority would be those close contacts," she said in a press briefing.

According to experts, targeted vaccination will be effective at limiting the transmission of monkeypox, which mainly spread from intimate contact. Other routes are also possible, including sharing bedding, clothing, and prolonged face-to-face contact.

"So, gagawa tayo ng ring vaccination kung saan kapag nagkaroon ng sakit or infection ang isang tao, kung sino 'yung close contacts niya, 'yun ang unang-una nating babakunahan," Vergeire said.

The Philippine government is still negotiating for the procurement of monkeypox vaccines.

"This will entail additional cost to government. But we know it’s going to be cost-effective because this is for public health," the health chief said.

'QUITE HESITANT'

To date, the country has 4 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

The recent patient is a 25-year-old Filipino who resides in Iloilo. The latest case has no documented travel history to or from any country with confirmed monkeypox cases.

The country's first 3 monkeypox cases were all linked to travel. The first patient has since recovered while others are in quarantine and asymptomatic.

Vergeire said the fourth case is still in isolation and "continuously healing", and health authorities are still investigating the source of infection.

"The patient now is quite hesitant to give us information because all of the media reports that has happened in the past days. Na-post ang kaniyang pictures sa social media," she said.

Vergeire said the patient provided the DOH the complete history of his whereabouts and activities since the time he experienced symptoms of monkeypox.

"He is not refusing pero siyempre gusto rin nating respetuhin muna 'yung kaniyang hiling na hindi masyadong makapag-usap muna," she said.

To date, 14 close contacts of the fourth monkeypox case are asymptomatic.