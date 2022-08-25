CHED chairperson Prospero De Vera attends a House committee hearing on August 24, 2022. Handout/file

MANILA—Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chair Prospero de Vera distanced himself from his sister after her arrest for alleged involvement in "communist terrorist" operations.

The Philippine National Police on Thursday said Adora Faye de Vera was arrested in Quezon City.

Authorities alleged that Adora, a Martial Law survivor, was an officer for the CPP-NPA-NDF. She is facing several charges including multiple murder and rebellion, police said.

The CHED chair on Friday said he "hopes and prays" for Adora's safety and health after her arrest, but added that he has not seen her for a long time.

"I have not seen her and I have not spoken to her for more than 25 years since she decided to rejoin the underground movement," he said in a statement. "I do not share her views nor support her actions."

Prospero emphasized his support for the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and "its efforts to end the communist insurgency that has destroyed so many lives and property."

"I will let the law take its course in resolving the charges against her," the education official added.

Adora was a torture victim during the Martial Law era in the Philippines under the regime of Marcos Jr.'s father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

She was among Martial Law survivors who filed a historic case against the late dictator in the Federal District Court of Pennsylvania, with US-based legal counsels representing the Filipino plaintiffs.

The US court eventually ruled in favor of Adora and 9 other plaintiffs, including Celsa Hilao, Danilo de la Fuente, Renato Pineda, Domiciano Amparo, Rodolfo Benosa, Jose Duran, Josefina Forcadilla, Arturo Revilla and Gerry de Guzman.