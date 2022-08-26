Bulatlat questions the NTC order blocking access to over 20 websites before the Quezon City RTC, July 8, 2022. Mike Navallo/File

MANILA — Independent media organization Bulatlat said on Friday that its website is now accessible after the "apparent unblocking." This comes a day after it asked a court to hold the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in contempt.

The contempt charge was filed before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court because, Bulatlat said, the NTC had failed to comply with an order unblocking its website.

A Quezon City court earlier granted Bulatlat's plea for a writ of preliminary injunction to stop the NTC from enforcing its order blocking its website.

"This is an initial victory for press freedom and the people's right to access credible sources of information," Bulatlat said in a statement as it announced the unblocking.

"The unblocking is an affirmation that in fighting back, we can regain our hard-won rights," it added

It reiterated its call for the NTC to nullify NTC's June 8 memo as it is "unconstitutional and arbitrary."

"Fighting terrorism should never be made an excuse for state-sponsored censorship," it said.

"We will persevere until the NTC memo is finally scrapped."

The NTC had blocked the websites of progressive groups and independent media like Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly upon the request of former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon. He referred to them as “affiliated to and are supporting these terrorists and terrorist organizations.”

But Bulatlat pointed out, it is neither affiliated nor supportive of these organizations, was not among the groups designated as terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council, and designation only comes with the authority to freeze assets of designated terrorists, not block access to websites.

