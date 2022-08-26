Bag with nearly P30,000 cash found at NAIA

MANILA — A black backpack containing $500 (P28,000) was found at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 by a roving airport security guard.

As a precautionary measure, all unattended bag or item undergo security measures before it is handed manually by the security personnel or anybody who found it.

Gean Carlo Andres, the guard who found the bag, immediately turned over the black backpack to the airport police's lost and found section.

After an inventory was conducted, officials said the backpack had $500, 2,000 nairas, and an earpod.

Airport authorities also found a Nigerian voter identification card under the name of Adirika Chukwunonso Fide.

Authorities are still tracing the place where the Nigerian is staying in the Philippines.

Cezar Chiong, the airport's general manager, meanwhile, praised Andres, saying he will be awarded a plaque of recognition.

—Report from Raoul Esperas

