Former Secretary Mar Roxas guests on DZMM's Ikaw Na Ba Senatorial candidates' interview, January 15, 2019. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Former Secretary Mar Roxas said Thursday his leadership of the Department of the Interior and Local Government was "clean" after President Rodrigo Duterte brought up old audit reports against the agency.

Roxas said Duterte's remarks were only "diversion" and "drama."

"Nagtanong ako sa datihang staff ko kung may kaso ako... Wala ho ni isang kaso, ni isang sulat na naghahabol o naghahanap ng kahit anong katiting na pera. Malinis po ang pamamalakad ng tanggapan ko at malinis ho ang kamay ko," Roxas told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(I asked my former staff if I have a pending case... There is no single case or a single letter looking for money. My management of the agency was clean, my hands are clean.)

"Para sa'kin, gawin na lang nila ang trabaho nila, atupagin nila kung ano ang karapat-dapat. Pakainin nila ang tao... Imbis na magtuturo sila, gawin na lang nila 'yan. Gawin nila ang trabaho nila."

(They should just do their jobs. Feed the people... Instead of pointing fingers, they should do their jobs.)

In a separate interview on Wednesday, Roxas said he was even given clearance by the Duterte administration for him to receive his retirement pay.

"Hindi ka bibigyan ng clearance kung mayroon kang pending na mga isyu," he said.

(You cannot get a clearance if you have pending cases.)

Duterte, during a taped address on Tuesday night, said findings by the Commission on Audit against the previous administration showed that the DILG under Roxas allegedly had an "unliquidated P7 billion worth of fund transfers to various projects... as of December 31, 2014."

His remarks came even as he criticized the COA for making public its reports questioning the funds utilization of some agencies last year, including P67 billion at the Department of Health.

Roxas lost to Duterte during the 2016 presidential election.