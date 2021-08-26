MANILA— Over 200 passengers stranded at a port in Pio Duran, Albay were allowed to sail to Masbate, a lawmaker said Thursday.

But the "no vaccination, no entry" policy, which had kept them in port in the first place, will stay in force to curb rising coronavirus infections in the province, Masbate 2nd District Rep. Elisa "Olga" Kho said.

"'Yung executive order stays na if you're not fully vaccinated, huwag na kayong umuwi because overwhelmed na rin ang aming mga hospitals," she told Teleradyo.

"Both private and government hospitals ay punong-puno na. Ayaw na pong tumanggap dahil hindi na po nila kaya."

(The executive order stays, that if you're not fully vaccinated, don't come here because the hospitals are overwhelmed. Both private and government hospitals are full. They wouldn't accept [patients] anymore.)

Some patients sick with COVID-19 have even traveled outside Masbate for treatment, she added.

On Aug. 18, Masbate Gov. Antonio Kho issued Executive Order No. 26 barring entry to unvaccinated travelers. Travelers must receive "full vaccination at least 15 days before the said entry," the EO states.

Exempted are truck drivers and helpers transporting cargo, provided they have secured coordination with the Masbate Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Noel Ordoña, municipal disaster risk reduction and management officer of Pio Duran, said some of the stranded passengers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Uuwi sila kasi 'yung second dose nila ay nasa Masbate," he told Teleradyo.

(They are traveling to Masbate to receive their second dose.)

As school enrollment has started, some parents are also traveling with their children to enroll them in the province, he added.

On Thursday, the provincial government of Masbate allowed passengers to sail after conducting antigen tests, he said.

Out of the 203 stranded passengers, 10 tested positive for COVID-19, including a baby, Ordoña said. The COVID-19-positive passengers were placed in an isolation area inside the ship, he said.

However, more passengers have arrived at Pio Duran to catch a trip to Masbate, Ordoña said.

He called on the public to coordinate with Masbate authorities before traveling as they might only get stuck at the port.

Masbate has recorded 2,459 COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health as of Aug. 24 showed. The tally includes 1,499 recoveries, 899 active cases and 59 fatalities.