MANILA - Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and other members of the government's economic team were grilled on Thursday about the controversial P28.1 billion budget of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for 2022.

Members of the Duterte administration's economic team were confronted by lower House members who have been critical of the task force that has been accused of red-tagging lawmakers, celebrities and government critics.

Gabriela Women’s Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas pointed out that for 2022, an additional fund of only P3.64 billion will be shelled out to public hospitals and P3.8 billion will be given for the emergency hiring of 6,810 health workers, but the NTF-ELCAC will get P30.46 billion funding, or P11.3-billion more than its current budget.

“The budget fine prints reveal that critical health programs are being sidelined while a shady, amorphous task force gets a bigger share of the pie,” she said.

Bayan Muna Rep. Eufemia Cullamat also said the task force's 2022 budget for "barangay development programs" increased by 47% compared to 2021.

“Ito daw ay gagamitin para sa 1,406 barangay sa 'conflict-affected' areas. Hindi nakatuon sa kalusugan at tulong para sa mamamayan ang budget na ito para sa 2022. Sa madaling salita, hindi para sa recovery mula sa pandemya ang budget na ito," she said.

(They say this will be used for 'conflict-affected areas.' This budget is not for the health and aid of citizens for 2022. In short, this budget is not for pandemic recovery.)

Cullamat slammed the "wrong priorities" of the Duterte administration in its proposed national budget.

“Itong P28.1 billion ng NTF-ELCAC ay makakapagbigay sana ng P10,000 ayuda sa 2.8 milyong magsasaka. Napakainam kung mapupunta sa agrikultura ang pondong ito kaysa sa NTF-ELCAC na wala namang direktang ayuda sa ating mga magsasaka,” she said.

(This P28.1 billion of NTF-ELCAC can be given as P10,000 financial aid for 2.8 million farmers. It's better if this fund is given to agriculture than to the NTF-ELCAC which gives no direct aid for our farmers.)

The Makabayan bloc earlier expressed its intention to realign NTF-ELCAC’s budget to COVID-19 response programs.

Dominguez claimed that NTF-ELCAC's funds are "precisely aimed towards rural development."

"So I really contest the statements Rep. Cullamat here and take issue with her on this," he said.

Earlier, Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman asked the Department of Budget and Management if the P28.1 billion budget for NTF-ELCAC and the P8.6 billion confidential and intelligence funds of the Office of the President can be considered as COVID response budgets or activities.

DBM officer-in-charge Tina Canda said she wasn’t sure where the items will be used.

She also claimed that the NTF-ELCAC budget is mostly for infrastructure projects in barangays cleared from insurgency.

“These 2 variants of the budget are not really for COVID response,” Lagman replied.

Malacañang on Tuesday defended the task force's proposed spending plan, saying the threat of terrorism still lingers despite the pandemic.

“Patuloy pa rin po ang banta ng mga terorista, ng ISIS, ng mga komunista, ng mga drug lords, kahit po may pandemya,” said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(The threat of terrorists, the ISIS, communists, drug lords continue, despite the pandemic.)

