DAVAO CITY — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases in the Davao Region.

This is the highest single-day tally of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

Davao City has the highest number of coronavirus-infected patients in the area with 427 new infections and 4,235 active cases in total.

The daily figures logged by the regional health department for this week showed the sudden increase of cases in the region started on August 19-22 when it recorded an average of 500 new infections daily.

A drop happened on August 23-24 when it recorded 172 and 291 cases, respectively. On Wednesday, 795 more COVID-19 infections were registered.

As of posting, there are 28 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant in the region and authorities have confirmed its local transmission in the area.

Officials said there 9,905 are active COVID-19 cases in the region, which has recorded a total of 65,530 infections since the pandemic began.

Of the total, more than 53,000 have recovered while over 2,100 succumbed to the respiratory disease.

— Report from Chrislen Bulosan

FROM THE ARCHIVES