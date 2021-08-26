The San Juan Medical Center in Abril 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Six in ten COVID-19 beds at the San Juan Medical Center are occupied as virus cases continued to rise in Metro Manila, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said Thursday.

Zamora reported that 64 percent of COVID-19 beds at the hospital are occupied, compared to 30 percent in the past few weeks. The occupancy rate of San Juan City’s quarantine facilities, meanwhile, is at 70 percent.

There are more patients in quarantine facilities than there are in hospitals, he said.

“Tumaas ito because there was a time na nasa 20-30 percent na lang tayo, ngunit nang magsimula ang surge ng Delta cases, naramdaman natin ang pagtaas sa mga ospital, pero mas ramdam natin ang pagtaas sa quarantine facilities," Zamora told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

"We are conducting triaging, making sure na kung sino lang dapat ang maospital, siya lang ang andun. Kung gagamitin ng mild and asymptomatic patients ang ospital, walang mapupuntahan na ang critical at severe cases, kaya dapat disiplinado tayo sa tamang paggamit ng facilities,” he said.

(This increased because there was a time we were at 20 to 30 percent. But when the surge started, we have felt increases in the hospital, but we have felt the increase in cases in quarantine facilities more. We are conducting triaging, making sure that only those hospitalized are present. If mild and asymptomatic patients use the hospitals, critical and severe cases have nowhere to go to that's why we have to be disciplined in the usage of facilities.)

The city has 546 active cases. Of this number, 46 percent of virus patients are asymptomatic, 49 percent have mild symptoms, 3 percent experience moderate symptoms, and 0.92 percent have severe symptoms.

Of the active cases, 46 percent are fully vaccinated, 17 percent are partially vaccinated or have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 36 percent are unvaccinated.

“Ang ating severe patients ay mga unvaccinated. Makikita na kung kayo ay may bakuna, kung kayo ay magka-COVID, nananatiling mild o asymptomatic lamang. 'Yan ang protection na gusto natin,” Zamora explained.

(Our severe patients are unvaccinated. We can tell that COVID-19 patients who vaccinated get mild symptoms or are asymptomatic - that's the protection we want.)

He went on saying around 15 percent of the city’s patients are children or those aged 18 and below.

“Sa ating datos sa San Juan, 15 percent of our cases are below 18. Significant number na iyan. Dapat din silang bigyan ng protection… Active 'yan on the average. We are seeing more of the minors getting infected with COVID-19. Last year, hindi ganun karami ang minors na tinatamaan, ngunit dito sa Delta variant, even the younger ones are getting infected,” the mayor said.

(San Juan's data shows that 15 percent of our cases are below 18 years old. That's a significant number and we need to give them protection. On the average, that is active. We are seeing more minors getting infected with COVID-19. It wasn't this much last year but with the Delta variant, we see the younger ones getting infected.)

Baby Taule, who received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the FilOil Flying V Center on Thursday, hopes children and teenagers will soon be included in the country’s vaccination program.

“Mas maganda kung pati mga bata mabakunahan na. Wala namang pinipili ang variants ng COVID, lahat na tayo pwede maging positive. Andami kong pamangkin na maliliit pa. Nasa amin lahat eh. Nasa 5 po na maliliit,” she said.

(It's better that children get vaccinated. COVID-19 variants do not choose [their victims], we can all test positive. I have nieces and nephews who are still small. They're all with us - five of them are still very small.)

“Ang sa bata, it really depends on the IATF. Kung aaralin ang EUA ng Pfizer, ang below 18 pwede. Kaso lang, we have to wait for the go signal of the IATF and DOH. Kung ako ang tatanungin, kung meron namang sapat na supply, maganda sana mabakunahan ang below 18,” Zamora added.

([Vaccinations] of children will really depend on the IATF. If you study the EUA of Pfizer, people below 18 years of age are allowed. But we have to wait for the go signal of IATF and DOH. If you ask me, if there is adequate supply, it would be good to have those below 18 vaccinated as well.)

San Juan City achieved herd immunity last August 10. As of August 25, the city has administered the first dose to 198 percent of its target population, while 133 percent of the target population are fully vaccinated.

The city government also recently launched a new way of vaccine registration through text messaging.

“As of yesterday, meron na tayong 198 percent na bakunado ng first dose at 133 percent ay considered fully vaccinated na. 'Yan ay mataas na porsyento kung ikukumpara sa ating kabuuang populasyon. Hindi tayo tumitigil pa. Bagamat marami tayong nabakunahan, marami pa rin sa mga nagtatrabaho sa San Juan na hindi nagtatrabaho rito ay nagre-register pa rin. Ang mga taga-rito naman, kaunti na lang, inuubos na lang namin,” Zamora said.

(As of yesterday, we have around 198 percent vaccinated for the first dose and 133 percent [of the target] considered fully vaccinated. That is a high percentage compared to our overall population. We have not stopped yet. Despite the large number of vaccinations, there are a lot of people who do not work here that have registered. We are just finishing vaccinations of the few residents getting vaccinated.)

“Ang walang access sa internet, may pagkakataon ngayon to register through text. Pati ang nag-register online na hindi pa nakatanggap ng confirmatory text, binigyan na lang natin ng pagkakataong magregister through text.”

(Those who do not have internet access have the chance to register through text. We were also giving chances for online registries who have not received confirmatory texts to register via [SMS].)

