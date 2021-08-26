MANILA — A Philippine court has ordered the arrest of an American diplomat accused of having illicit sex with a 16-year-old Filipina during his stint at the US Embassy in Manila.

The Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 109 issued on Aug. 23 a warrant of arrest against Dean Edward Cheves over charges of violation of the Philippines' child abuse and child pornography laws.

The court recommended bail of P200,000 for each case.

Cheves, 61, is facing separate charges in the United States.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia for "illicit sexual conduct" and "possessing child pornography."

Cheves was a member of the US Foreign Service at the US Embassy in the Philippines, serving from September 2020 until February 2021.

In a statement earlier this month, the US DOJ said Cheves allegedly met the 16-year-old Filipina online. Court documents detailed that Cheves allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the minor twice, "knowing the minor’s age."

Videos of the acts were found on Cheves' devices seized from his embassy residence while in the Philippines.

Between February 2021 and March 2021, he also allegedly possessed child pornography.

Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas earlier said Cheves should be prosecuted in the Philippines. She added the government must extend assistance to the Filipina teen victim.

— Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News