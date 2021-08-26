323 Filipinos brought home from Abu Dhabi

Handout photo

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said it brought home 323 overseas Filipinos from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates via a special chartered flight from the Middle Eastern country.

In a statement, the DFA said the repatriated Filipinos arrived in Davao City on Wednesday.

This is the fifth repatriation from UAE this month, and the 12th from the country since June 2021. A total of 5,041 Filipinos have been brought home from the country since February 2020.

"We are ever thankful to all our partners from the local government and agencies, our foreign service posts, host governments, as well as our people who work tirelessly and have been extra generous with their time in ensuring that our repatriations are successful. Again, we reiterate our readiness to assist all our distressed kababayans who want to go home," said DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola.

In addition to the return flight ticket, the repatriated Filipinos, who all yielded a negative RT-PCR test result prior to their flight, will be provided with free stay at a quarantine facility, as well as a $200 reintegration assistance, the DFA said.