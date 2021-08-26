MANILA - Three more Filipinos who have evacuated from Afghanistan arrived safely in the Philippines through Doha in Qatar, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

Of the 24 Pinoys remaining in Afghanistan, 16 have requested company or government repatriation, according to the agency.

“The PH government continues to work with governments and international partners to ensure the evacuation of the remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan,” the DFA said in its latest bulletin.

The DFA added that 185 Filipinos have already left Afghanistan since the Taliban captured Kabul.

The agency in mid-August issued Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured key cities, including capital Kabul, over a week ago. Under the alert level, the Philippines will undertake mandatory evacuation of all Filipinos in the area.

The DFA later told Filipinos to be prepared to leave immediately.

Filipinos remaining in Afghanistan were advised to reach out to the following contact details:

Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762

Messenger/Facebook: facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH

Email: isbpeatn@gmail.com

— Report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

